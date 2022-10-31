Julieta Venegas revisits her Tijuana roots in her music video for “La Nostalgia” that was released on Sunday (October 30). The Mexican singer-songwriter also revealed the release date for her upcoming album Tu Historia.

Venegas became a breakout star in 2006 thanks to her album Limón y Sal. The LP featured her kiss-off anthem “Me Voy” and “Eres Para Mí” featuring Ana Tijoux. Venegas’ music career got a second wind last year when she featured on Tainy’s global hit “Lo Siento BB:/” alongside Bad Bunny. The collaboration marked her first entry on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart when it peaked at No. 51.

This past year, Venegas has teased her upcoming album Tu Historia with multiple singles. Under the production of Chilean musician Álex Anwandter, most of the songs have been Venegas’ most danceable like the funky “Mismo Amor” and sparkling “En Tu Orilla.” She is slowing things down with her latest single “La Nostalgia.”

“La Nostalgia” lives up to its name as Venegas reflects on her upbringing in Tijuana. She now lives miles away from there in Argentina. In the heartfelt ballad, she employs her poetic lyricism to relive the memories that she shared with her family and friends in her Mexican hometown.

The video for “La Nostalgia” was directed by Nicolasa Ruiz. With a group of women representation different generations of her family, Venegas cruises through Baja California. Photos and clips from her past are dispersed throughout the video. It’s now streaming on her official Facebook page here.

Venegas revealed that her album Tu Historia will be released on November 11. She will be touring Mexico next month followed by a one-off concert in New York City on Nov. 29.