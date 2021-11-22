The American Music Awards featured a truly innovative performance when Bad Bunny, Julieta Venegas, and Tainy hit the stage to perform “Lo Siento BB:/” with a futuristic aesthetic that saw Julieta dressed as a robot with a television head (a la the Saga comic series) and Bad Bunny suited up as a cyclops robot that may remind viewers of HAL from 2001: A Space Odyssey or GLaDOS from the Portal games.

Bad Bunny has been everywhere in 2021, performing his hits “La Noche De Anoche” and “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” on Saturday Night Live, on which he also appeared in a goofy musical sketch in which he became a talking plant and sang about last year’s lockdowns; he performed “Dákiti” at the 2021 Grammy Awards; and he even got to live out a childhood dream, settling a Twitter feud with WWE wrestler The Miz at this year’s Wrestlemania, where he won decisively by pinning his foe.

Lo siento bb performed by bad bunny, julieta venegas and tainy pic.twitter.com/UJW0BFEGU4 — hopekooks wife maho🕷⁷ (@ughbangt7n) November 22, 2021

He followed up that triumph by reprising “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” at the Billboard Music Awards, then set about launching his next new music campaign with “Yonaguni” and “De Museo” after announcing the tour dates for his 2022 circuit, El Último Tour Del Mundo — which took less than a week to become Ticketmaster’s fastest-selling tour in history. Unfortunately, his most recent planned performance at day two of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was scrapped in light of the disastrous incident that took place on the first night of the event, but with tonight’s performance, he bounced back nicely and, considering his deft handling of his last handful of performances, we can likely expect plenty of intriguing new moves from the Puerto Rican superstar soon.

Watch Bad Bunny’s AMAs performance above.