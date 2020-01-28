Yes, Justin Bieber is releasing his new album on Valentine’s Day.
Tonight, the singer confirmed that his fifth studio album, Changes will be coming out on February 14th, that eternal holiday for lovers around the world. Of course, Bieber infamously tied to the knot to Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber, it’s even Instagram official) in late 2019, after a whirlwind engagement in 2018. His newly released docuseries, Seasons, also helps chart what was going on in his life before all that.
Though the album’s lead single “Yummy” has been faltering a bit on the charts — it didn’t hit the No. 1 slot, and those streaming farm instructions were just awkward — there is still plenty of excitement over a new album from Justin. After the detailed kiss offs from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on her stunning, recently-released album Rare, it’s likely that Bieber will shy away from anymore retaliatory songs and focus completely on his new relationship. He is, after all, officially a wife guy now. And boy, if the shoe fits!
It is, ahem, rare to see Justin and Hailey not together when they’re in public, and he’s even incorporated her into other music videos already. With Gomez’s recent allegations of emotional abuse in her relationship with Bieber, an album full of loved up songs might be a little hard to swallow. But it’ll be here in just about two weeks, regardless.
A full tour beginning in May has been announced as well, check out those dates below.
05/14 — Seattle, WA, USA @ CenturyLink Field
05/17 — Portland, OR, USA @ Moda Center
05/19 — Sacramento, CA, USA @ Golden 1 Center
05/22 — Santa Clara, CA, USA @ Levi’s® Stadium
05/26 — San Diego, CA, USA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/29 — Pasadena, CA, USA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
06/02 — Las Vegas, NV, USA @ T-Mobile Arena
06/05 — Glendale, AZ, USA @ State Farm Stadium
06/09 — Salt Lake City, UT, USA @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 — Denver, CO, USA @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
06/16 — Lincoln, NE, USA @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 — Chicago, IL, USA @ Soldier Field
06/21 — Minneapolis, MN, USA @ Target Center
06/24 — Milwaukee, WI, USA @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (during Summerfest)
06/27 — Arlington, TX, USA @ AT&T Stadium
06/30 — New Orleans, LA, USA @ Smoothie King Center
07/02 — Houston, TX, USA @ NRG Stadium
07/06 — Kansas City, MO, USA @ Sprint Center
07/08 — Tulsa, OK, USA BOK @ Center
07/11 — Nashville, TN, USA @ Nissan Stadium
07/13 — St. Louis, MO, USA @ Enterprise Center
07/15 — Little Rock, AR, USA @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 — Atlanta, GA, USA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
07/21 — Miami, FL, USA @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 — Tampa, FL, USA @ Raymond James Stadium
07/27 — Columbia, SC, USA @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29 — Greensboro, NC, USA @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 — Philadelphia, PA, USA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 — Pittsburgh, PA, USA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06 — University Park, PA, USA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 — Columbus, OH, USA @ Ohio Stadium
08/12 — Louisville, KY, USA @ KFC Yum! Center
08/14 — Cleveland, OH, USA @ FirstEnergy Stadium
08/16 — Grand Rapids, MI, USA @ Van Andel Arena
08/18 — Lexington, KY, USA @ Rupp Arena
08/21 — Landover, MD, USA @ FedExField
08/24 — Buffalo, NY, USA @ KeyBank Center
08/26 — Albany, NY, USA @ Times Union Center
08/29 — Detroit, MI, USA @ Ford Field
09/01 —Ottawa, ON, CA @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/03 — Québec City, QC, CA @ Videotron Centre
09/10 — Toronto, ON, CA @ Rogers Centre
09/14 — Montreal, QC, CA @ Bell Centre
09/17 — Foxboro, MA, USA @ Gillette Stadium
09/26 — Rutherford, NJ, USA @ MetLife Stadium