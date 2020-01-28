Yes, Justin Bieber is releasing his new album on Valentine’s Day.

Tonight, the singer confirmed that his fifth studio album, Changes will be coming out on February 14th, that eternal holiday for lovers around the world. Of course, Bieber infamously tied to the knot to Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber, it’s even Instagram official) in late 2019, after a whirlwind engagement in 2018. His newly released docuseries, Seasons, also helps chart what was going on in his life before all that.

Though the album’s lead single “Yummy” has been faltering a bit on the charts — it didn’t hit the No. 1 slot, and those streaming farm instructions were just awkward — there is still plenty of excitement over a new album from Justin. After the detailed kiss offs from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on her stunning, recently-released album Rare, it’s likely that Bieber will shy away from anymore retaliatory songs and focus completely on his new relationship. He is, after all, officially a wife guy now. And boy, if the shoe fits!

It is, ahem, rare to see Justin and Hailey not together when they’re in public, and he’s even incorporated her into other music videos already. With Gomez’s recent allegations of emotional abuse in her relationship with Bieber, an album full of loved up songs might be a little hard to swallow. But it’ll be here in just about two weeks, regardless.

A full tour beginning in May has been announced as well, check out those dates below.

05/14 — Seattle, WA, USA @ CenturyLink Field

05/17 — Portland, OR, USA @ Moda Center

05/19 — Sacramento, CA, USA @ Golden 1 Center

05/22 — Santa Clara, CA, USA @ Levi’s® Stadium

05/26 — San Diego, CA, USA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

05/29 — Pasadena, CA, USA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

06/02 — Las Vegas, NV, USA @ T-Mobile Arena

06/05 — Glendale, AZ, USA @ State Farm Stadium

06/09 — Salt Lake City, UT, USA @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/13 — Denver, CO, USA @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

06/16 — Lincoln, NE, USA @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/19 — Chicago, IL, USA @ Soldier Field

06/21 — Minneapolis, MN, USA @ Target Center

06/24 — Milwaukee, WI, USA @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (during Summerfest)

06/27 — Arlington, TX, USA @ AT&T Stadium

06/30 — New Orleans, LA, USA @ Smoothie King Center

07/02 — Houston, TX, USA @ NRG Stadium

07/06 — Kansas City, MO, USA @ Sprint Center

07/08 — Tulsa, OK, USA BOK @ Center

07/11 — Nashville, TN, USA @ Nissan Stadium

07/13 — St. Louis, MO, USA @ Enterprise Center

07/15 — Little Rock, AR, USA @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/18 — Atlanta, GA, USA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

07/21 — Miami, FL, USA @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/25 — Tampa, FL, USA @ Raymond James Stadium

07/27 — Columbia, SC, USA @ Colonial Life Arena

07/29 — Greensboro, NC, USA @ Greensboro Coliseum

08/01 — Philadelphia, PA, USA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/04 — Pittsburgh, PA, USA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/06 — University Park, PA, USA @ Bryce Jordan Center

08/08 — Columbus, OH, USA @ Ohio Stadium

08/12 — Louisville, KY, USA @ KFC Yum! Center

08/14 — Cleveland, OH, USA @ FirstEnergy Stadium

08/16 — Grand Rapids, MI, USA @ Van Andel Arena

08/18 — Lexington, KY, USA @ Rupp Arena

08/21 — Landover, MD, USA @ FedExField

08/24 — Buffalo, NY, USA @ KeyBank Center

08/26 — Albany, NY, USA @ Times Union Center

08/29 — Detroit, MI, USA @ Ford Field

09/01 —Ottawa, ON, CA @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/03 — Québec City, QC, CA @ Videotron Centre

09/10 — Toronto, ON, CA @ Rogers Centre

09/14 — Montreal, QC, CA @ Bell Centre

09/17 — Foxboro, MA, USA @ Gillette Stadium

09/26 — Rutherford, NJ, USA @ MetLife Stadium