Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Prevents Justin Bieber’s ‘Yummy’ From Debuting At No. 1

Justin Bieber has been aggressively promoting his new single “Yummy,” presumably in hopes of it making a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He teased the single for a while, then he released it, then he shared a video for it, and after a while, some folks thought he was trying to game the streaming numbers in his favor. After all of that, though, “Yummy” only managed to debut at No. 2 on the chart dated January 18.

The song that kept him from the top spot was Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which hasn’t technically even been released as a single. The song blew up thanks in part to its use in viral TikTok videos. This is Ricch’s first No. 1 song, and the 1,096th No. 1 song in the history of the Hot 100.

.@RoddyRicch's "The Box" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 chart this week for the first time. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 13, 2020

"The Box" is the 1,096th song to hit No. 1 in the #Hot100's 61-year history. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 13, 2020

.@justinbieber's "Yummy" debuts at No. 2 on this week's #Hot100, earning him his 17th career top 10 hit. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 13, 2020

"Yummy" also hits No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, becoming @justinbieber's second career No. 1 on the chart, after "No Brainer," with @djkhaled, @chancetherapper & @QuavoStuntin. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 13, 2020

It’s not all bad news for Bieber, though. A No. 2 song is certainly nothing to dismiss, and because of that debut, “Yummy” becomes the singer’s 17th top-10 song, and his ninth to peak at at least No. 2. The track did actually go No. 1 this week, but on the Hot R&B Songs chart.