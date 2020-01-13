Getty Image
Music

Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Prevents Justin Bieber’s ‘Yummy’ From Debuting At No. 1

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Justin Bieber has been aggressively promoting his new single “Yummy,” presumably in hopes of it making a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He teased the single for a while, then he released it, then he shared a video for it, and after a while, some folks thought he was trying to game the streaming numbers in his favor. After all of that, though, “Yummy” only managed to debut at No. 2 on the chart dated January 18.

The song that kept him from the top spot was Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which hasn’t technically even been released as a single. The song blew up thanks in part to its use in viral TikTok videos. This is Ricch’s first No. 1 song, and the 1,096th No. 1 song in the history of the Hot 100.

It’s not all bad news for Bieber, though. A No. 2 song is certainly nothing to dismiss, and because of that debut, “Yummy” becomes the singer’s 17th top-10 song, and his ninth to peak at at least No. 2. The track did actually go No. 1 this week, but on the Hot R&B Songs chart.

Bieber seems to be happy for Ricch, and even called for his fans to stream “The Box.” Bieber wrote on Twitter, “Thanks everyone. So thankful. #yummy. @RoddyRicch You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox.”

In case you missed it, by the way, this isn’t all the success Ricch has had this week: His album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is also No. 1.

Read our review of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×