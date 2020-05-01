Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Are Teasing A ‘Special Announcement’

A lot of things in entertainment are subject to delay or cancelation right now, but there are still new things being announced. For example, it looks like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have something in the works, as both took to social media yesterday to tease a “special announcement” coming today (May 1).

Yesterday, Bieber tweeted, “Special announcement tomorrow at 10 am pst …” Grande then fanned the flames by re-sharing the tweet and adding, “see u there everybody.”

Special announcement tomorrow at 10 am pst … — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 30, 2020

see u there everybody 🖤 https://t.co/D5KPxIwZ3L — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 30, 2020

Neither have given any indication of what this announcement could be. It wouldn’t be surprising if the forthcoming announcement was for some sort of charitable endeavor, though, as artists are doing a lot of that during the pandemic. Either way, it wouldn’t be their first link-up. Grande joined Bieber for a few dates of his Believe Tour in 2013, and she also hopped on a remix of “What Do You Mean” in 2015.

Bieber also joined Grande for a surprise performance at Coachella in 2019, and he later said that moment gave him the confidence to return to music: “I was dealing with a lot of fear… just even the process. What am I going to talk about again? Is it going to be received? […] I seen the reaction of how people reacted when I went on the stage. Just kind of reminded me, ‘Oh, this is what I do. This is what I’m good at.’”