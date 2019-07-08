Getty Image

About a month ago now, Justin Bieber posted an unexpected tweet when he wrote, “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?” This led to some imaginative reactions from the internet community, but not long after his tweet, Bieber revealed that he was just joking. He said, “I don’t know him. He’s tight. The story is I saw an interview with him, and he was just on my mind. It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes.”

While it seems like a Bieber/Cruise fight won’t be on pay-per-view any time soon, Bieber still has Cruise on the brain. Like a lot of other people, Bieber participated in the viral “bottle cap challenge,” posting a video of himself doing a spin kick and knocking the cap off a bottle. Before he got to it, though, Bieber told the camera, “This could be Tom Cruise’s head.”

Ultimately, it looks like Bieber just put his own spin on the challenge with a lighthearted nod to his Cruise tweet. Whatever the case may be, don’t expect a positive reaction from Snoop Dogg, since he is not here for the bottle cap challenge at all.