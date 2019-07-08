Snoop Dogg Does Not Approve Of The Viral Bottle Cap Challenge

The viral bottle cap challenge has been sweeping the internet and risen in popularity among celebrities. The challenge is fairly simple but looks more difficult— roundhouse kick a cap off of a bottle and post a video of it online. Celebrities like John Mayer, Jason Statham, and Justin Bieber have joined in on the fun. Mariah Carey put her own unconventional spin on the challenge. Snoop Dogg, however, will not be participating. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper thinks the challenge is, plainly put, stupid.

Snoop expressed his disapproval for the bottle cap challenge on Instagram. The rapper posted a video of himself trashing the challenge with his fair share of profanities. “Another thing, I’m sick of this f*cking bottle sh*t. We’re f*cking kicking tops off of bottles you goofy motherf*ckers. Who the f*ck making up these dumb ass challenges?”

Snopp jokingly offered his own version of the challenge. “Here’s the new challenge: pick up a motherf*cking phone and say shut the f*ck up, b*tch.” The rapper ended the video with a hearty laugh.

Snoop Dogg is known for his active use of Instagram. Last week, the rapper was fooled into thinking a photoshopped moment of him and Kurt Cobain sharing a smoke was real. Snoop posted the photo as a throwback and got a lot of praise.