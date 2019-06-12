Getty Image

It turns out Justin Bieber doesn’t actually want to fight Tom Cruise — because he knows the Mission: Impossible star would probably win.

On Sunday, the “I Don’t Care” singer tweeted a challenge to Cruise to jump in the UFC ring. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” Bieber said. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?”

The tweet prompted a spirited discussion. Between a 25-year-old singer and 56-year-old action movie star, is it even a fair fight? Might Bieber have been watching Top Gun and momentarily forgotten that Cruise was not 27 years old anymore? Who would even win in that fight?

As reported by TMZ, paparazzi caught Bieber outside wife Hailey Bieber’s fashion line office and asked him about the subject on everyone’s mind. It turns out the singer wasn’t completely serious about wanting to fight Cruise. “I don’t know him,” he explained to the camera. “He’s tight. The story is I saw an interview with him, and he was just on my mind. It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes.”

Bieber was just joking around, but if Tom actually were down to fight, the singer isn’t a coward. He said he’d “have to get in shape” first. “I’m really skinny right now,” Bieber said. “I think he’d probably be out of my weight class […] He’s got that dad strength.”