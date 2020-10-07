Crocs are apparently making a comeback. Last week, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny announced he was collaborating with the shoe brand for a pair of glow-in-the-dark Crocs. Now, Justin Bieber shares that he also has a Crocs design in the works.

Bieber made the collaboration announcement on social media, offering a preview of the shoe. Designed in part by his clothing brand Drew House, the shoes features a canary yellow exterior along with several playful Drew House accessories. “We’ve been a longtime fan of his and we’re excited to bring the magic to all of you on 10.13,” the company wrote alongside a preview of the shoe.

Officially unveiling the collaboration in a video, Bieber said, “This one is a cake but the collab is very real. I’ve been wearing Crocs since the beginning of time and now I have my own design. See there? I did a little rhyme. […] I did a collab with Drew House with Crocs and it’s going to be coming really soon.”

It’s true, we linked up with @justinbieber to create #JBxCrocs with @drewhouse. We’ve been a longtime fan of his and we’re excited to bring the magic to all of you on 10.13. https://t.co/U0Y1FREfe9 pic.twitter.com/t48Id4i7Th — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) October 7, 2020

According to HotNewHipHop, the Bieber x Crocs announcement made waves. After Bieber revealed the collaboration, Crocs’ stock apparently jumped 11 percent.

Bieber and Bad Bunny aren’t the only musicians to have teamed up with the shoe brand. Back in 2018, Post Malone shared his Crocs design, and the shoes sold out completely within ten minutes of their release.

Bieber’s Crocs hit stores 10/13 at 12 pm EDT. Get them here.