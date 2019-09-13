No matter what field of endeavor Kanye West is in, he remains unafraid to take risks and try new things, whether he’s dealing with music, architecture, or fashion. His Yeezy clothing brand has a distinct visual identity, and it just became even more idiosyncratic after images of a new pair of shoes were leaked.

Yesterday, images (from The Face magazine’s latest issue) of what is being called the “Yeezy Foam Runner” started making the rounds online. Before that, the shoe was first publicly seen earlier this month when worn by Kanye’s daughter North. The shoe (which is set for a 2020 release) looks similar to the Yeezy Boost 700, but with its foam construction and holes, it also looks similar to a pair of Crocs, which people of the internet have caught on to.

Many are calling the shoe the “Yeezy Croc,” and for the most part, it seems that people are not fans of the shoe, and think that it is just a bad look. Inversely, there are those who admire Kanye’s ability to make attention-grabbing products that people will almost spend a lot of money on. If the point of art is to elicit reactions from an audience, then the “Yeezy Croc” is definitely art.

Check out some online reactions to the latest Yeezy shoe below.

Could've sworn it was 13th September… and not April 1st… but… https://t.co/zVK35oHXYh — Kieran Coyle (@kierannightly) September 13, 2019

If any one you FLEX and by those ugly ass Yeezy croc looking shoes, I’m gonna slap your momma for letting you have a wallet. pic.twitter.com/HgqHjSTyay — ChillyWilly1906 ⚡️🍃💨 (@ChillyWilly1906) September 13, 2019

You vs. The Guy She Tells You Not To Worry About pic.twitter.com/vV58jpoQgP — X (@XLNB) September 12, 2019