Bad Bunny Is Releasing A Line Of Glow-In-The-Dark Crocs

There’s a trend of musicians partnering with shoe brands, like Travis Scott working with Nike, Kanye with Adidas, and J. Cole with Puma. Add Bad Bunny to the list. The Puerto Rican singer unveiled his own collection of footwear, soon to release a line of his very-own Crocs.

Bad Bunny’s eye-catching Crocs, which are apparently making a comeback, have a special feature. While at first glance the shoe boasts a stark white exterior in Crocs’ original design, his version are able to completely glow in dark when the lights are turned off. Of course, no pair of Crocs would be complete without their plastic accessories, Jibbitz, which Bad Bunny made sure to insert into his collection. The charms include stars, planets, as well as Bad Bunny’s signature logo.

In a statement about the collaboration, Bad Bunny said he’s been a “longtime fan” of the shoe brand: “I believe in being true and not placing limitations on myself, which is also something Crocs represents, and this is the message I always want to make sure I send out to my fans. As a longtime fan creating my own design for Crocs was a lot of fun. I hope they inspire others to have their own fun with their personal style and wearing what makes them happy.”

The Bad Bunny x Crocs Classic Glow Clog hits online stores 9/29 at 12 p.m. EDT. Get them here.