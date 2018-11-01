If a sneaker collab is one of the measurements of rap success, Post Malone is changing the game. Today, for only $59.99, you can snag your own pair of Post Malone x Crocs. The shoe, designed by Posty himself, are white and patterned with his signature devil face logo. The shoes come with six custom Jibbitz, including his Posty Co logo and one based on his “Stay Away” tattoo.

u can tell a lot about a man by the jibbits on his crocs — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) June 6, 2018

Post has been vocal about his love for the shoe brand. In a press statement, the rapper shared that Crocs have been a versatile part of his wardrobe for a long time, and he’s excited for fans to be able to join him in rubber-shoed comfort.

“If you like something, go get it. I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

Post Malone x Crocs might be the least surprising collab of all time. Malone delights in overturning expectations of how someone has to look and dress to be a pop or hip-hop star. HNHH called Crocs “ugly as sin,” but, you know, a lot of people like them. They might not fit aesthetic expectations of what we think a shoe is supposed to look like, but they’re comfortable with who they are, and they know their fanbase.

Post Malone x Crocs are limited edition, so if you want a pair, grab them here before they’re gone.