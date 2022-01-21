Justin Bieber’s got a big year ahead of him and comes after a 2021 year that saw him release his sixth album, Justice. The project earned the singer eight Grammy nominations across categories that include Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. Bieber also has plans to tour the world in support of Justice and Changes, his 2020 album that ended a five-year streak without a full project from him. Before all of that goes down, Bieber will take the stage in Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend for a special event.

On Friday, February 11, Bieber will host the “Homecoming Weekend” pop-up bash curated by The H.Wood Group. The singer will be accompanied by DJ and producer Marshmello who will deliver a special DJ set. Additionally, DJ Tay James, WE THE BAND, DJ Fred Matters, and Devin Lucien will all perform at a converted event space outside the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The event is also set to feature a special appearance from Drake who is set to perform the following day on February 12. The “Homecoming Weekend” show goes down just a week before Bieber’s first stop on the Justice World Tour which takes place in San Diego, California.

The news comes after an exciting trailer for the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show was released. It’s set to be an awesome performance as Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform.