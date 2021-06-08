Following a two-month social media hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion is returning in a big way. Along with teasing her first new solo single of 2021 with a couple of bootylicious photos, Megan lends her vocals on Marshmello‘s club-ready banger “Bad B*tches.”

The EDM track features bouncy production by Marshmello and collaborator Nitti Gritti. Its pumped-up beat is meant to ready fans for a triumphant return to the dance floor and its euphoric sound will be a sure-fire hit at summer festivals. “Bad B*tches” is accompanied by vocals from Megan’s showstopping performance at Rolling Loud LA in 2019, where she expertly hypes up the crowd. “Where my bad b*tches at? Where my motherf*cking hot girls at? Where my motherf*cking hot boys at?” she says in a vocal sample on the song. “If you a motherf*ckin’ hot girl, no matter what season it is, make some motherf*ckin’ noise.”

The song arrives as an announcement for Marshmello’s upcoming LP Shockwave and follows an already prolific year for the producer. Along with his Megan collaboration, Marshmello has teamed up with big-name artists in 2021 like Jonas Brothers for the track “Leave Before You Love Me,” 2KBaby for “Like This,” and Juicy J for the song “Hitta.”

Listen to “Bad B*tches” above.

Shockwave is out 6/11 via Joytime Collective. Pre-order it here.

