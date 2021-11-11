Although it seems strange that 2022 is almost upon us, at least the new year is bringing some good tidings along with it. First and foremost is the stacked lineup for the Super Bowl halftime show, which includes Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and the one and only Snoop Dogg. Since Snoop is also on the cusp of releasing his new album, Algorithm, he’s been doing a bit of press. And of course, fans and industry insiders alike want to hear whatever details might be available about the epic show these hip-hop legends have planned.

So during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “New Music & Motivation” special with Roxanne Shante, he got into some details around the Super Bowl that will definitely have some fashionable listeners interested. “What would I want to know about the 2022 halftime show,” he began. “Whatever outfit I’m wearing, I’m gonna be selling online at, at my clothing store the same night. So if ya’ll like, what I wear ya’ll can buy that sh*t the same night… See, I wear a fashion, you know, fashion statements. It’s like, even this suit I got on right now, you can’t find it nowhere. You can only find it here on me.”

Keep an eye out for that Super Bowl offering in early January then!