Justin Bieber And His ‘Seasons’ Docuseries Now Hold A YouTube Originals Record

Next Friday, the long wait for Justin Bieber’s new album, Changes, will come to an end. Bieber has been building anticipation for the album, such as dropping singles like “Yummy” and “Get Me.” Another tactic? His Seasons docuseries, whose first episode, the singer revealed, has set a YouTube originals viewing record.

Having debuted on January 27, the first episode saw a total of 32.65 million viewers, according to YouTube. The number surpassed the previous record of 25.4 million viewers, held by the season 2 debut of YouTube’s original comedy Liza On Demand. That makes it a good investment, as the streamer spent, according to Variety, nearly $20 million on it, standing as their most expensive purchase ever.

Bieber tweeted out a brief thank you to all who helped him reach the milestone, saying, “Started as #kidrauhl and now this. Thank you.” Bieber was famously discovered on YouTube, so the milestone serves as a full-circle moment years later.

Four episodes of the docuseries are currently live. The milestone comes on the same day Bieber revealed the tracklist to his Changes album. Packed with 17 songs, the album boasts a stacked list of cameos that include Travis Scott, Quavo, Summer Walker, and Kehlani.

Changes is out 02/14 via Def Jam. Pre-order it here.