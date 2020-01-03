It looks like Justin Bieber‘s long musical hiatus may finally be coming to an end, and judging from his newly released single “Yummy” and a new report from TMZ, the Canadian star is looking to jump all the back in his Journals bag for his long-awaited comeback album.

TMZ’s sources say that the upcoming album — Bieber’s first since 2015’s Purpose — will feature more hip-hop-oriented guests like Kehlani, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. The album is rumored to be titled Forever, reflecting Bieber’s new neck tattoo and following a pattern of inking previous album titles like Purpose and Believe.

On Christmas Eve, the singer gave his fans a trailer for a new YouTube documentary series, Seasons, as a gift, along with dates for an upcoming tour spanning the US and Canada and kicking off in May. He’s got five months before it starts to get his album out, so maybe we’ll see if the above listed features really do come through by the time the weather gets warm again.

Bieber recently made a list of YouTube’s most-streamed music videos of the 2010s, with his video for “Sorry” from Purpose clocking in at 3,225,301,301 views to land at No. 6, behind “Gangnam Style,” “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa, “Shape Of You,” and the version of “Despacito” Justing isn’t on.