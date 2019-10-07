Justin Bieber Says He Plans To Release A New Album In 2019

In April, Justin Bieber popped up during Ariana Grande’s performance at Coachella, and while on stage, he said, “I haven’t been on stage in like two years. I came out here, I had no idea I was going to be on this stage tonight, absolutely no idea. […] Thank you so much Coachella, thank you so much to Ariana Grande. And by the way: album coming soon.” Apparently, though, that announcement was premature, as it was reported shortly after it was made.

Now it turns out that Bieber may not have been mistaken at all, as it looks like his plan actually is to have a new album out this year. In an Instagram Live video from over the weekend (which was filmed by Hailey Bieber), Bieber is seen skating around his kitchen. At the start of the clip, he proclaims, “I’m putting out an album this year.” He later adds, “Album coming out this year. Another song coming out… soon.”

After not releasing a single as a lead artist in 2018, Bieber has been more active in 2019. He collaborated with Ed Sheeran on “I Don’t Care,” he teamed with Billie Eilish for a “Bad Guy” remix, and he guested on Gucci Mane’s “Love Thru The Computer.”

