Initially, Justin Bieber’s long-awaited return to music was met with a warm embrace by users online. However, that moment seems to have been short-lived. Over the last few weeks, the “Peaches” singer has been bombarded with rumors about his marriage to Hailey Bieber and supposed illicit drug use.

Last month, Bieber brushed off the reports uploading a video (viewable here) smoking what appeared to be a marijuana joint. Yesterday (March 8), he dialed things up with a cryptic message on Instagram.

In the message (captured by TMZ), Bieber graciously reminded users he has the right to privacy despite their desire for him to speak out.

“We have nothing to prove today just the gift of life today to accept and receive,” read the post. “Nothing is owed to us, and we don’t owe anyone anything.”

The upload was soundtracked by the Stevie Wonder song, “Sir Duke.”

Last month, a representative for the musician shut down the viral rumor in a statement shared with the outlet. “[It’s] exhausting and pitiful,” said the rep. “That despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Now that Bieber is back in the studio, it is probable that he will put an end to the speculation with a new song–or not because as he said he has “nothing to prove.”