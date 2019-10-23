Justin Bieber Unveils A Large Art Piece He Made For Offset

Justin Bieber rose to stardom for music at a young age in 2008 after garnering a large following on YouTube, but now the singer has proved himself not only be a musical artist, but a visual artist as well. The singer posted a video to Instagram of himself putting finishing touches on a large painting, which he made for Migos rapper Offset.

The artwork is a print of Offset in a pink suit, but Bieber added onto the print with black and red paint. “Finishing an art piece up @offsetyrn asked me to make him,” Bieber wrote in the caption. The video shows Bieber using a blowtorch and putting a flame to a coat of resin over the art piece.

In other recent news, Bieber announced a single and a new album will arrive before the end of this calendar year, but the singer hasn’t shared any more details about the music. The upcoming record will arrive four years after his most recent, Purpose. But the singer has had a very busy four years. He not only tied the knot with his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, but he’s collaborated on several singles. Most notably, Bieber’s collaboration with Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours,” debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

