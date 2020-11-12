The past few weeks have been an active stretch for Justin Bieber. He recently performed on SNL, hopped on a remix of 24kGoldn’s No. 1 hit “Mood,” dropped an acoustic version of his Chance The Rapper collaboration “Holy,” and performed with Dan + Shay at the CMAs just last night. Now he is keeping his streak going by getting into the holiday spirit: Bieber has released a new rendition of the Christmas classic “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree.”

The cover is available exclusively on Amazon Music and it incorporates Bieber’s modern R&B sound into sounds of jingle bells and other classic holiday music goodies and vibes.

Bieber is of course familiar with holiday music, as he put out a Christmas album, Under The Mistletoe, back in 2011. It was his second album overall, and it was a tremendous success, as it was the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album had collaborations with Mariah Carey, Usher, Boyz II Men, Busta Rhymes, and The Band Perry. It featured a bunch of holiday classics, but not “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree,” so this is a new one in the Bieber oeuvre.

Listen to Bieber’s rendition of “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” above.