Justin Bieber is currently in the process of ushering in a “new era” in his extremely successful career. Months after making his return with his Changes, the pop singer hinted at this new era with some help from his longtime manager Scooter Braun. It began with the release of his triumphant “Holy” single with Chance The Rapper and continued with the somber “Lonely” release from October. Taking a quick moment to entertain other things, Justin Bieber lends his voice for a hearty remix of 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” remix, one that also features J Balvin.

The remix arrives just a couple of weeks after 24kGoldn and Iann Dior saw “Mood” take the No. 1 spot on the singles chart, becoming the first chart-topping effort of their young careers. After receiving word of the achievement, 24kGoldn took to social media to celebrate, saying “ain’t no higher than this. thank you to everyone who ever listened, this is just the start,” on Twitter. In an Instagram video, the rapper would also say, “I’m only 19 years old, I’m not even 20 years old and we’re on top of the world, No. 1 on the Billboard charts. I did not think this sh*t was gonna happen this fast, if I’m being 100 percent honest with y’all. But I’m grateful as f*ck. I knew we could do it, and it was just a matter of time, yo.”

Bieber recently brought his talents to Saturday Night Live to perform his “Holy” and “Lonely” singles while J Balvin recently revealed new partnerships with McDonald’s and Fortnite. While the Latin star had some more highlight moments this year that included a performance at the MTV VMAs and teh announcement of an upcoming documentary with Amazon, the singer unfortunately also came down with a “bad” case of coronavirus, one that pushed him to remind fans that the “virus is real and it’s dangerous.”

Check out the “Mood” remix in the video above.