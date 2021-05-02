A little over a year after he made his return with Changes, Justin Bieber began a new album cycle with his sixth effort, Justice. The project, which boasted 16 tracks and features from Khalid, Chance The Rapper, Burna Boy, Giveon and Daniel Caesar, helped Bieber return to the top of the album charts. It also made the singer the first male solo artist to debut a song and album at No. 1 in the same week after “Peaches” made its debut atop the singles chart. This is also the song that Bieber recently gave a stripped-down performance of, much to the delight of fans.

Bieber pulled a seat by a piano as he rocked bright pink sunglasses and dreads — the latter which caused a bit of controversy last week — to deliver the somber take on “Peaches.” While the track originally features Giveon and Daniel Caesar, this version was an entirely solo effort that gave Bieber the opportunity to show off his vocals.

The rendition was the third take of “Peaches” that Bieber has delivered over the past couple of months. He first premiered the track during his NPR Tiny Desk concert from back and March and recently joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a classroom instrumental version of the song.

You can watch Bieber’s stripped-down performance of “Peaches” above.

