Justin Bieber made his fans wait five years for new music, but it appears to have been worth it: Changes, released early last year, continued a decade-long streak of No. 1 consecutive projects. Just over a year after delivering that album, the singer returned with Justice, which also topped the charts. A month after this project arrived, it made its return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated April 17.

Justice reclaimed its crown thanks to 74,000 units sold with 67,000 being streaming equivalent album units and 6,000 pure album sales. In making its return to the top, Justice becomes Bieber’s first album to spend multiple weeks atop the charts since his 2010 effort My World 2.0. A large part of the album’s success can be credited to Bieber’s track “Peaches,” featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar. The single debuted at No. 1, making him the first male solo artist to have a song and album debut at the top of two different charts in the same week. As of last week, the song was positioned at No. 2.

Other notable appearance on this week’s albums chart include Demi Lovato landing her seventh consecutive top-five album after Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over debuted at No. 2, while Lil Tjay posts up at No. 5 with his sophomore album Destined 2 Win.