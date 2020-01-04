Justin Bieber Chows Down On Colorful Jell-O In His ‘Yummy’ Video

Justin Bieber is kicking off the new decade with a new era. In 2019, the pop star promised fans he would drop new music before the end of the year if a specific Instagram post received 20 million likes. Even given the noted enthusiasm of his diehard fans, the post did not receive enough likes, and his fans had to wait until the new year to hear any new material. Just after the new calendar began, Bieber released his first solo single in five years, “Yummy.” Now he’s givens fans a colorful video.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the “Yummy” video begins with Bieber walking into a dinner party. Surrounded by zany characters at his table, he tries an array of food from a giant mountain of pea Jell-O topped with a fish to an elaborately-plated lobster. In the video, he sports a pink sweatshirt from his clothing line Drew House while the track itself, inspired by his beloved wife Hailey Baldwin, boasts smooth vocals and a rolling beat and lyrical innuendos.

Before releasing new music, Bieber teased a forthcoming docuseries about his life and music. In the trailer, he speaks to all that he’s learned through his career. “As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me,” he says. “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done.”

Watch Bieber’s “Yummy” video above.