While Justin Timberlake may have solely been the musical guest in last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, he certainly was not going to miss out on appearing in a sketch. The singer reunited with former SNL actor Jimmy Fallon for a second edition of The Barry Gibb Talk Show, a talk show in which Fallon plays BeeGee member Barry Gibb, and Timberlake plays Robin Gibb. The first edition was first performed over a decade ago

This episode of The Barry Gibb Talk Show was a special election-themed edition, featuring Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang), Elie Mystal (Kenan Thompson), and Joanne Carducci (Dakota Johnson). While an election year is always daunting, Barry shared that he fears nothing, and revealed that he went as far as watching Saltburn with his family, even though he knew about the famous bathtub scene.”

In unison, Barry and Robin recalled some of the polarizing scenes by way of an iconic BeeGees song.

“Hump, hump, hump, hump, lickin’ a drain, humpin’ a grave,” sang Barry and Robin, to the tune of “Stayin’ Alive.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Barry asks Carducci a question, but when she answers, Barry quickly responds “How dare you interrupt me! I do not play! I am legend!”

You can watch the sketch above.