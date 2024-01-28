In his second performance of the night, Justin Timberlake continued to roll out his upcoming sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was. Timberlake performed his latest single, “Selfish” on the Saturday Night Live stage.

Standing far away from his backing band on the stage, Timberlake mirrored the feeling of intimacy he captures within the song. Throughout the performance, the stage literally lit up with stellar lighting effects, as he continued to electrify with his vocals.

Timberlake’s upcoming album marks his first in six years. In an interview with Apple Music 1, Timberlake teased that the album will be his “best work” and that he recorded over 100 songs during the sessions.

“I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say … you always hear that thing about, well, there’s never any truth, there’s just everybody’s perspective of what happened,” he said. “But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don’t think I’ve ever really done that before.”

Justin Timberlake🎤 performs his new #1 song #selfish LIVE on #snl Saturday Night Live‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/HCfhESvA4c — Stocks and Crypto Plays (@AquariusAngel24) January 28, 2024

You can watch a clip of the performance of “Selfish” above.

Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 via RCA. Find more information here.