Justin Timberlake Confirms He Is Working On New Music With Lizzo, Meek Mill, And SZA

Justin Timberlake is in the midst of a lengthy and prosperous career, and he’s not done yet. In fact, he’s working on new music now, and he’s teaming up with some great collaborators: Timberlake sat down with Entertainment Tonight‘s Brooke Anderson and confirmed he’s working on music with Lizzo, Meek Mill, and SZA.

Timberlake said he’s excited for the public to hear what he’s been working on, and that he’s been longing to work with fresher faces in the music industry. “I just called my publishers and I said, ‘You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more,'” Timberlake said. “I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long — I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing.”

Lizzo is one of the artists Timberlake was excited to collaborate with. “I think she thought I was lying, but we got in and we got a couple of ideas,” he said. “I’m not going to tell you too much about what we did together in the studio. If she wants to tell you, she can, but it’s flames. It is so good. I am so excited about it.”

Timberlake recently posted a studio snippet of a Lizzo song in the works.

Timberlake also said he’s working with both SZA and Meek Mill. “I worked with SZA the other day and just worked with Meek Mill,” he said. “I’m having these experiences that are fueling me in such a different way and, again, I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, what can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate.”

SZA recently confirmed she’s been in the studio with Justin Timberlake, and that she was star-struck upon first meeting him. “We made a really cool song and I couldn’t believe it,” SZA said. “He was like, ‘I wanna work with you’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ And he was like, ‘Shut up, let’s just make stuff.’ And we did and it was really great.”

Timberlake didn’t say when exactly his collaborations were being released, but SZA said her record is coming “soon as f*ck.”

