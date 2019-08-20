Getty Image

SZA has been flying under the radar and focusing on her music since the release of her hit debut record, Ctrl, in 2017. She’s featured on a few tracks from the likes of Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled, but she hasn’t had any songs of her own. But the singer recently revealed some excited news about her upcoming album. SZA said her album is coming “soon as f*ck” and has been working with Justin Timberlake, BROCKHAMPTON, and Jack Antonoff.

SZA recently sat down with YouTube personality Kerwin Frost to talk about her new music and what she’s been up to lately. The singer revealed she had just left the studio with Justin Timberlake. “We made a really cool song and I couldn’t believe it,” SZA said. “He was like, ‘I wanna work with you’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ And he was like, ‘Shut up, let’s just make stuff.’ And we did and it was really great.”

Justin Timberlake wasn’t the only one she bumped into in the studio. BROCKHAMPTON and producer Jack Antonoff crashed the session, as they’re all signed to RCA records. SZA said she was overwhelmed to be in the studio with such big-names.