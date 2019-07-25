Getty Image

There has been very little information about when SZA’s sophomore album might drop. Ctrl came out in 2017, and since then, fans have been thirsting for its follow-up. Now SZA has revealed that her next release will probably not be a full album at all. At a recent concert, the singer told fans that before her next album comes out, she plans on releasing something else.

.@Sza updates fans on her long-awaited sophomore album during a recent performance: (🎥:@BlondedJacob.) “I’m probably gonna drop like a little project before my album.” pic.twitter.com/6RjSZz2MPO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2019

SZA says in a fan-shot video, “OK, I’ll tell you the true tea. True tea: I’m probably gonna drop like a little project before my album so I can just get it out of the way. Because realistically speaking, if you leave it up to my foolish ass, it’ll be here in quite some time.” She also said that her dedicated fans should already have an idea of what will be on the release, saying, “But I do have… the ones that you guys know are the ones that I will be dropping, and if you research what you should know, then you know.”

The same Twitter user who uploaded the clip also shared a 50-second video of what appears to be SZA singing an a capella version of a new song at the same show.

Patiently waiting for you to drop this @sza pic.twitter.com/rPRPaB2yoH — Jacob (@BlondedJacob) July 25, 2019

Although there hasn’t been an album this year, fans have still gotten some new material from SZA in 2019. She featured on DJ Khaled’s “Just Us,” and she linked up with Travis Scott and The Weeknd for “Power Is Power.”

