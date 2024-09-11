The supply of live music programming has been plentiful. However, many concertgoers’ budget to attend these aren’t. Kacey Musgraves seems to understand that. Today (September 10), the “Irish Goodbye” singer announced her partnership with Amazon Music which will save supporters a pretty penny.

Back in April, Kacey Musgraves announced her Deeper Well World Tour. Tickets for the shows quickly began to move during pre-sale. But, in case you didn’t secure access to Musgraves’ stop in a city near you, thanks to Amazon Music you fans catch a livestream of the tour.

On September 20, as Musgraves takes over Seattle, Washington’s Climate Pledge Arena, Prime Members will have the chance to stream it live. Starting at 7:30 pm local time, users can log into to catch the show. Father John Misty and Nickel Creek are listed as special acts for the night. However, it is unclear if their sets will make the broadcast. Find more information here.