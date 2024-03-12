We are just days away from Kacey Musgraves‘ fifth studio album, Deeper Well. And ahead of the album, the “Too Good To Be True” hitmaker is offering a group of fans the ultimate listening experience. On Thursday (March 14), New York City’s famed Webster Hall will host “A Conversation With Kacey Musgraves: A Look Into Deeper Well,” which arrives by way of a partnership between American Express and Kacey Musgraves.

Over the course of the event, Musgraves will play the album in its entirely, just hours before its wide release. She will also do a live Q&A about the making of the album and the creative process that went into it.

Tickets will be available exclusively for American Express cardholders to purchase beginning Wednesday (March 13) at 10 a.m. via AXS. Each ticket will cost $20, and fans are allotted two tickets per customer.

Doors for “A Conversation With Kacey Musgraves: A Look Into Deeper Well” open at 6:30 p.m, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Musgraves previously said of Deeper Well, “I didn’t know what kind of record I was going to make, other than the fact that it was going to be soft and organic and honest. My songwriting roots. And about less meaning more. But beyond that, this album is about who I am in love, and what I’m looking for. The songs are very spiritual. I was seeking some different environmental energy for this project, and Electric Lady has the best mojo.”

Deeper Well is out 3/15 via Interscope and MCA Nashville. Find more information here.