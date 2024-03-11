Kacey Musgraves teased Deeper Well during the 2024 Grammys, and she has packed as much album promo as possible into the past month — from serving as the musical guest on SNL to making time for a surprise appearance at Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour to perform their No. 1 duet, “I Remember Everything.”
Catch up on everything to know about Musgraves’ Deeper Well below.
Release Date
Four days after the 2024 Grammys, Musgraves officially announced Deeper Well by dropping the title track, cover art, release date, and tracklist. The album will arrive this Friday, March 15, via Interscope/MCA Nashville. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Cardinal”
2. “Deeper Well”
3. “Too Good To Be True”
4. “Moving Out”
5. “Giver / Taker”
6. “Sway”
7. “Dinner With Friends”
8. “Heart Of The Woods”
9. “Jade Green”
10. “The Architect”
11. “Lonely Millionaire”
12. “Heaven Is”
13. “Anime Eyes”
14. “Nothing To Be Scared Of”
Singles
Musgraves followed “Deeper Well” with “Too Good To Be True” on February 29. The seven-time Grammy winner performed both ballads on SNL on March 2.
Features
As of this writing, Musgraves’ released tracklist does not include any features.
Artwork
Tour
Musgraves simultaneously announced her Deeper Well World Tour and released “Too Good To Be True” on February 29. The dates and tour poster are below.
04/28 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +
05/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +
05/03 — Brussels, BE@ Ancienne Belgique +
05/05 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria +
05/06 — Hamburg, DE @ DOCKS +
05/09 — Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow +
05/11 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester +
05/13 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls +
05/14 — London, UK @ Roundhouse +
09/04 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *
09/06 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
09/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
09/09 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
09/11 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *
09/12 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *
09/15 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
09/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
09/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
09/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
09/27 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *
09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *
10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
10/04 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
11/06 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell #
11/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
11/09 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #
11/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #
11/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #
11/13 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #
11/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #
11/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #
11/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #
11/22 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #
11/23 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #
11/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #
11/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #
11/29 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #
11/30 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #
12/02 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #
12/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #
12/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #
12/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #
+ with Madi Diaz
* with Father John Misty and Nickel Creek
# with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek