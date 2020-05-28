Music

Lil Nas X And Kacey Musgraves Covered ‘Sesame Street’ Classics On Elmo’s New Talk Show

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Elmo has been a Sesame Street star for decades, but after all this time, there are still things in show business the fuzzy red monster hasn’t done. Now, though, he has crossed one off his list: He is the host of The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, a new late-night (but again, not too late) talk show on HBO Max. The series started streaming yesterday, and Elmo already has some all-star musical performances in the books.

Lil Nas X stopped by the program to cover the timeless classic “Elmo’s Song” alongside the song’s namesake. For the second half of the song, Elmo bestowed the ultimate honor upon his guest by re-branding the tune “Lil Nas X’s Song.” Also appearing on the show was Kacey Musgraves, who took the stage and busted out a lovely acoustic rendition of “Rubber Duckie”

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Sesame Street shared a preview of the first episode, which featured the Jonas Brothers on as guests. Elmo came in hot with the hard-hitting questions, beginning the interview by asking the brothers to make goofy faces. Nick, Joe, and Kevin also stuck around to sing a song about brushing your teeth.

Watch clips from The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo above and below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×