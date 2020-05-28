Elmo has been a Sesame Street star for decades, but after all this time, there are still things in show business the fuzzy red monster hasn’t done. Now, though, he has crossed one off his list: He is the host of The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, a new late-night (but again, not too late) talk show on HBO Max. The series started streaming yesterday, and Elmo already has some all-star musical performances in the books.

Lil Nas X stopped by the program to cover the timeless classic “Elmo’s Song” alongside the song’s namesake. For the second half of the song, Elmo bestowed the ultimate honor upon his guest by re-branding the tune “Lil Nas X’s Song.” Also appearing on the show was Kacey Musgraves, who took the stage and busted out a lovely acoustic rendition of “Rubber Duckie”

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Sesame Street shared a preview of the first episode, which featured the Jonas Brothers on as guests. Elmo came in hot with the hard-hitting questions, beginning the interview by asking the brothers to make goofy faces. Nick, Joe, and Kevin also stuck around to sing a song about brushing your teeth.

Watch clips from The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo above and below.