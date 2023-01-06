Kali Uchis is kicking off the new year in a major way for her fans: by announcing she’ll be dropping not one but two albums in 2023. The musician recently teased back in April of 2022 that she had completed her third and fourth album.

While she originally polled her fans on which one they wanted first, it seems they’ll be getting both — making everyone happy.

“My third album & the next are both finished, one is an English album one is a Spanish album ¿what my kuchis want first ?” Uchis previously tweeted.

“dropping both 2023,” she added as a new update.

dropping both 2023 🌸🌸 https://t.co/vL1XikKY0Q — KALI UCHIS (@KALIUCHIS) January 5, 2023

Needless to say, her fans were incredibly excited to hear about the upcoming double drop.

“i am so excited, tears are literally running down my eyes,” one user wrote.

“It doesn’t matter which one you drop 1st. I be singing along with you in either language,” another replied, responding to her initial question.