Karol G will be releasing new music this weekend. Yesterday (November 8), the Colombian superstar released a teaser of the music video for her upcoming single “Cairo.”

This past year, Karol G has racked up multiple global hits. In April, Karol G kicked off her next album era with the release of “Provenza.” The Afrobeat-influenced song has since amassed over 544 million streams on Spotify. She also teamed up with Becky G for their breakup anthem “Mamiii,” which has over 514 million streams on Spotify. In September, Karol G joined forces with Maldy for their reggaeton banger “Gatúbela.”

To keep taking things in her career to next level, Karol G visited Egypt for her next single “Cairo.” On Instagram and YouTube, she uploaded a teaser of the video. Karol G can be seen cruising in a van that’s on the way to the ancient pyramids. There’s also a performance shot of her singing a piece of the song among a sea of Egyptian carpets.

The video for “Cairo” will be released on Sunday, November 13. Karol G is nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards this year. Her nominations include Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for “Provenza.” “Mamiii” with Becky G is up for Best Urban Song.