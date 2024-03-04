Karol G tour 2024
Getty Image
Pop

Karol G Emotionally Addressed Her Fans Days After Her Private Jet’s Emergency Landing

Last Thursday, February 29, Karol G had a traumatic experience when her private jet, carrying 16 people, was forced to make an emergency landing in Van Nuys.

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, the cause was the pilot reporting mid-air that there was “smoke in the cockpit.” The outlet relayed, “Greeted by emergency crews, the plane made a smooth landing at Van Nuys Airport around 9 p.m., and there didn’t appear to be any injuries.”

Over the weekend, Karol G continued her tour in support of her album Mañana Será Bonito. Karol G appeared to reference her flight scare while on stage. Pop Crave aggregated a TikTok by @london.sebas, which shows Karol G emotionally addressing her crowd in Guatemala. As per Pop Crave’s translation from Spanish to English, the multi-platinum Colombian star said, in part, “I don’t know what’s happening energetically, but whatever it is, I’m not going to give up. And you came to see my show.”

On Wednesday, March 6, Karol G will be honored as Billboard‘s 2024 Woman Of The Year at the annual Billboard Women In Music Awards at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, California. As per Billboard, Karol G is set to perform at the ceremony.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×