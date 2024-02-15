Karol G used her birthday (which falls on Valentine’s Day) to treat fans to a gift of their own: releasing her new single “Contigo.” A collaboration with the DJ Tiësto, the two have once again proved exactly why they keep working together. In total, this marks their third partnership.

The Spanish song interpolates Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love” to craft an electronic-inspired romantic hit. In the video, Young Miko plays Karol G’s love interest, giving it an even-sweeter touch to incorporate LGBTQ+ representation.

Before the release of “Contigo,” Karol G teased some of the lyrics on social media, which translate to, “I don’t want anything if it’s not with you,” according to Billboard. She also used her Instagram Story to express her gratitude to the fans at her recent concert in Mexico.

“My fans in Mexico City had a surprise for me, where they wrote the phrase on a gigantic banner, without them knowing it was part of my new single,” she wrote. “I got really emotional and couldn’t hold back from sharing the news that this song comes out on my birthday, Feb. 14. Thanks to everyone who got together for this surprise, and my team for helping them make this possible.”

