Karol G got on a plane yesterday (February 29) and the flight turned into a scary situation via a mid-air emergency.

As ABC7 Los Angeles reports, Karol’s private jet took off from the Burbank airport last night with 16 people on board. The airplane was heading east, but when it reached Cajon Pass, it turned around after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit. Fortunately, the plane was able to make a safe emergency landing in Van Nuys at around 9 p.m. PT, and everybody appeared to be OK. A video from ABC7 shows Karol exiting the plane, shaking the pilot’s hand, and giving people hugs, seemingly out of relief.

Karol has yet to publicly say anything about the incident. She has a Mañana Será Bonito tour date in Guatemala scheduled for tonight, and it’s not yet clear if the emergency situation will have an effect on the show’s schedule.

A mid-air emergency over SoCal as a private jet carrying Grammy-winning artist #KarolG and her entourage makes an emergency landing after a report of smoke in the cockpit. Passengers can be seen hugging after the frightful flight. The tense moments – Tonight at 11 from ABC7 pic.twitter.com/iRbdKvyjqm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 1, 2024

KAROL G's JET MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING IN VAN NUYS AFTER PILOT REPORTS ISSUE ~On Thursday night, the private jet of international superstar Karol G was forced to make an emergency landing in Van Nuys following the pilot's report of smoke detected in the cockpit… VAN NUYS, Los… pic.twitter.com/QDAgAl8Mzs — eChronicle (@eDailyChronicle) March 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Karol was recently revealed as one of the featured artists on Shakira’s upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which also features Cardi B, Rauw Alejandro, Bizarrap, Ozuna, Grupo Frontera, and other recognizable names.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.