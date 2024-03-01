Karol G 2024
Pop

Karol G Had A Scary Airplane Moment When The Private Jet She Was Flying On Had An Emergency

Karol G got on a plane yesterday (February 29) and the flight turned into a scary situation via a mid-air emergency.

As ABC7 Los Angeles reports, Karol’s private jet took off from the Burbank airport last night with 16 people on board. The airplane was heading east, but when it reached Cajon Pass, it turned around after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit. Fortunately, the plane was able to make a safe emergency landing in Van Nuys at around 9 p.m. PT, and everybody appeared to be OK. A video from ABC7 shows Karol exiting the plane, shaking the pilot’s hand, and giving people hugs, seemingly out of relief.

Karol has yet to publicly say anything about the incident. She has a Mañana Será Bonito tour date in Guatemala scheduled for tonight, and it’s not yet clear if the emergency situation will have an effect on the show’s schedule.

Meanwhile, Karol was recently revealed as one of the featured artists on Shakira’s upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which also features Cardi B, Rauw Alejandro, Bizarrap, Ozuna, Grupo Frontera, and other recognizable names.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

