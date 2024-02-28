For a little while, there was some uncertainty about whether Ryan Gosling would perform his Barbie movie favorite “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars. A few days ago, though, Variety confirmed that he will take the Academy Awards stage to bust out the song, and now the Academy itself has revealed the full list of musical performers set to play their songs at this year’s ceremony, on March 10 at 7 p.m. ET.
Who Is Performing At The 2024 Oscars?
There are five songs nominated for the Best Original Song award this year, and as Variety notes, all of them will be performed during this year’s ceremony. The list of songs and their performers is as follows:
- “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot (performed by Becky G, music and lyrics by Diane Warren)
- “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie (performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson, music and lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)
- “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony (performed by Jon Batiste, music and lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers Of The Flower Moon (performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers, music and lyrics by Scott George)
- “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell).
