Katy Perry is leaving the booze behind, at least for now. The “Firework” singer recently discussed her new sobriety shared by her fiancé, the famous actor Orlando Bloom.

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” she said at a cocktail event at New York City’s Mister Paradise on Monday (March 27), according to People. “I’ve been doing a pact with my partner, and I want to quit.”

Fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan joked about her caving in to drinking. “No, girl! I can’t cave,” she said. “I made a promise. Three months.”

Last month, the pop star made headlines for speaking out about gun violence on American Idol when a 21-year-old singer named Trey Louis came in to audition and shared his story about being a survivor of a school shooting. “Our country has f*cking failed us,” she yelled after breaking down into tears and holding her face in her hands.

“This is not okay,” she continued. “You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that f*cking bullsh*t. You don’t have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change. ‘Cause, you know, I’m scared too.”