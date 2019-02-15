Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Got Engaged On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but its ripples can still be felt. For many of us, it’s in the flowers that rest in vases or the greeting cards that sit on our dresser or even the missing funds in our bank accounts from the crowded dinners we attended. But for people like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the effects of this Valentine’s Day will be felt for much longer.

The pop icon Perry and the Lord Of The Rings archer Bloom made yesterday one to remember by getting engaged. The pair have dated since the beginning of 2016, though they took most of 2017 off. They showed off their engagement on Instagram with both posting the same photo of their heads, a single eyeball, and a massive flower ring. Perry’s caption of the photo, “full bloom,” ties the flower together with the last name of her partner (and, potentially, her future last name should she choose to go that route.) Bloom opted for the caption “lifetimes.”

Of course, this isn’t quite an engagement confirmation. Maybe it’s just a crazy ring! Maybe it’s just a ring that will last for, uh, lifetimes. But never fear, The Cut points out that on Facebook, Katy Perry’s mom posted something much more direct, with a picture of the couple captioned “Look who got engaged on Valentines Day!!” No ambiguity there.

There’s no word yet on when the pair will tie the knot, but we wish them the best. And we’ve already gotten a sneak peek at what the cake ceremony could look like.