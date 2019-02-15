Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Got Engaged On Valentine’s Day

Deputy Music Editor
02.15.19

View this post on Instagram

full bloom

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but its ripples can still be felt. For many of us, it’s in the flowers that rest in vases or the greeting cards that sit on our dresser or even the missing funds in our bank accounts from the crowded dinners we attended. But for people like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the effects of this Valentine’s Day will be felt for much longer.

The pop icon Perry and the Lord Of The Rings archer Bloom made yesterday one to remember by getting engaged. The pair have dated since the beginning of 2016, though they took most of 2017 off. They showed off their engagement on Instagram with both posting the same photo of their heads, a single eyeball, and a massive flower ring. Perry’s caption of the photo, “full bloom,” ties the flower together with the last name of her partner (and, potentially, her future last name should she choose to go that route.) Bloom opted for the caption “lifetimes.”

View this post on Instagram

Lifetimes

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Of course, this isn’t quite an engagement confirmation. Maybe it’s just a crazy ring! Maybe it’s just a ring that will last for, uh, lifetimes. But never fear, The Cut points out that on Facebook, Katy Perry’s mom posted something much more direct, with a picture of the couple captioned “Look who got engaged on Valentines Day!!” No ambiguity there.

There’s no word yet on when the pair will tie the knot, but we wish them the best. And we’ve already gotten a sneak peek at what the cake ceremony could look like.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry
TAGSKATY PERRYORLANDO BLOOM

Listen To This

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 30 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 3 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 3 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 4 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP