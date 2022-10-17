Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on today’s (October 17) The Kelly Clarkson Show with his Black Adam co-stars, and the world’s best multitasker paused his superhero promotion to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn by performing the country legend’s song “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin'” with Clarkson for her “Kellyoke” segment.

Lynn died aged 90 on October 4 at her Tennessee home.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” Lynn’s family said in a statement shared with Uproxx at the time, noting that the family would appreciate “privacy during this time, as they grieve.”

The 18-time Grammy nominee was buried in a private ceremony four days later, as reported by The Tennesseean, with plans for a public memorial in the works. Jack White was among musicians to publicly mourn her passing, reiterating his belief that Lynn “was the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century.”

The Rock has previously showed off his musical chops in Moana and on Tech N9ne’s “Face Off.” Around the release of the latter last October, The Rock told Billboard that he was interested in pivoting from rap to country.

“My love for hip-hop goes back from day one, and I love traditional and outlaw country music,” he said. “I think there’s something down the road where I may collaborate with some artists in that genre as well. Some of those guys are my friends — like, for example, Jamey Johnson, Mickey Lamantia, Gethen Jenkins. There’s a real authenticity there, and, you know, maybe I could pick up my guitar.”

Watch his “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin'” duet with Clarkson above.