The Olympics is a time for each nation to firmly stand in their patriotism. However, there’s one musician that transcends boarders—Celine Dion.

Yesterday (July 26), the “My Heart Will Go On” singer made her joyous return to the stage since her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

As emotional as the moment was for Celine, it was equally moving for viewers, including Kelly Clarkson. As a special commentator of the broadcast, Clarkson held back tears watching Celine sing given her documented condition.

Alongside fellow guest anchors, Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning, Clarkson expressed her admiration for the singer. But she needed to pause in order to do so.

“I’m so sorry, I’m trying to hold it together,” she said.

Clarkson even went on to crown Celine the evening’s biggest winner: “[Celine Dion is a] gold winner for vocal athletes.”

Kelly Clarkson gives Celine Dion the gold medal for vocal athletes.

User online agreed with the trios remarks about the moving performance.

“So perfectly said, Kelly Clarkson and I felt the same way while weeping but joyful tears What a triumphant comeback,” wrote one user.

"So perfectly said, Kelly Clarkson and I felt the same way while weeping but joyful tears What a triumphant comeback," wrote one user.

“I’m so happy that Celine was able to belt out her signature vocals here today,” penned another.

Kelly was going nuts throughout the whole thing! LoL

"I'm so happy that Celine was able to belt out her signature vocals here today," penned another.

“I cried too. It was very touching,” added another.