Brandon Blackstock, ex-husband of singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson, has reportedly been ordered to pay Clarkson nearly $2.7 million after reports that he overcharged her during his time as her manager. TMZ first reported the news today, noting that they had obtained legal documents from a California labor commissioner.

According to the documents, Blackstock crossed the line booking Clarkson as a mentor on The Voice, along with gigs for Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and as a host of the Billboard Music Awards. According to TMZ, only agents, not managers, can legally book these types of gigs, with very few exceptions.

TMZ noted that Blackstock received fees for these gigs, and the labor commissioner has ordered him to give those fees to Clarkson. The fees reportedly total $2,641,374. Blackstock will appeal the ruling, according to the publication.

Clarkson filed for divorce back in 2020, and the divorce was finalized in 2022.

In the divorce, Clarkson was reportedly ordered to pay Blackstock $1.3 million, along with $45k a month in child support for their two children. Brandon also receives $115,000 a month in spousal support, but this will end in January 2024.

Kelly Clarkson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.