From the upcoming Senate hearing regarding Ticketmaster being held virtually and open to the public to seeing their beloved musician receiving praise from fellow pop star Lady Gaga, fans of Taylor Swift are having a great start to their week. Talk show host, The Voice judge, and Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson continued in the Swift love fest.

Today (January 23), during the Kellyoke segment on her show, Clarkson covered one of Swift’s deep-cut songs, “Better Man.” Dressed in football jerseys to commemorate the NFL-themed episode, Clarkson and crew are ready for the game called love.

Passionately singing the lyric, “Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again/ But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man,” Clarkson injects her own experiences in love into the heartbreaking track.

Although “Better Man” was originally written by Swift for her 2012 album Red, it didn’t make the project. Instead, the song landed in the hands country group Little Big Town. The quartet recorded the track and released it as the lead single of their 2017 album The Breaker. Eventually, Swift rerecorded and made the song available for streaming after falling out with the owners of her former record label, Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. During which Clarkson showed public support for Swift by tweeting, “Taylor Swift just a thought, you should go in & re-record all the songs that you don’t own the masters on exactly how you did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” to which Swift did.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

What a full-circle moment. Watch the full performance above.

