The Kid Laroi, ahead of his teased debut album, The First Time, has announced a new US tour for this spring. Dubbed the Bleed For You Tour, fans can likely expect to hear some of Laroi’s recent singles, like the pensive “Love Again.”
Jeremy Zucker will be opening for The Kid Laroi when the shows first kick off in Syracuse in March — and will run through May.
The Discord presale starts today (January 31) at 2 p.m. local time, with the Spotify and artist pre-sales kicking off tomorrow, February 1. General tickets are available beginning on February 3 at 12 p.m. local time. More information is available here.
Continue scrolling for The Kid Laroi’s Bleed For You Tour dates.
03/22 — Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial
03/24 — Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center*
03/25 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*
03/27 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
03/28 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
03/29 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center
03/31 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena*
04/01 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/02 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/04 — Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center
04/05 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
04/07 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
04/08 — Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena
04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*
04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*
04/26 — Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena
04/28 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
04/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/02 — Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
05/03 — Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center