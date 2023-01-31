The Kid Laroi, ahead of his teased debut album, The First Time, has announced a new US tour for this spring. Dubbed the Bleed For You Tour, fans can likely expect to hear some of Laroi’s recent singles, like the pensive “Love Again.”

Jeremy Zucker will be opening for The Kid Laroi when the shows first kick off in Syracuse in March — and will run through May.

The Discord presale starts today (January 31) at 2 p.m. local time, with the Spotify and artist pre-sales kicking off tomorrow, February 1. General tickets are available beginning on February 3 at 12 p.m. local time. More information is available here.

Continue scrolling for The Kid Laroi’s Bleed For You Tour dates.

03/22 — Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial

03/24 — Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center*

03/25 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*

03/27 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/28 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

03/29 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center

03/31 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena*

04/01 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/02 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/04 — Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center

04/05 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/07 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

04/08 — Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*

04/26 — Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena

04/28 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

04/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/02 — Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

05/03 — Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center