The Kid Laroi is gearing up for his debut studio album, The First Time, which is expected this year. After premiering the record’s lead single, an emotional song that finds him reminiscing on past memories over a psychedelic synth instrumental. “No matter which way I run,” he sings. “I can’t go back to the way it was.”

Before the song’s release, he also dropped a trailer for The First Time. The grainy clips find Laroi smoking and hanging out with friends. “The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss,” he says in the voiceover for the video.

Here’s everything to know about his forthcoming debut album.