The Kid Laroi’s ‘The First Time’: Everything To Know Including The Release Date, Tracklist, And More

The Kid Laroi is gearing up for his debut studio album, The First Time, which is expected this year. After premiering the record’s lead single, an emotional song that finds him reminiscing on past memories over a psychedelic synth instrumental. “No matter which way I run,” he sings. “I can’t go back to the way it was.”

Before the song’s release, he also dropped a trailer for The First Time. The grainy clips find Laroi smoking and hanging out with friends. “The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss,” he says in the voiceover for the video.

Here’s everything to know about his forthcoming debut album.

Release Date

The First Time will likely be dropping sometime in 2023.

Tracklist

So far, the opening track is rumored to be “I Can’t Back To The Way It Was (Intro),” according to Genius. While The Kid Laroi hasn’t confirmed an official tracklist for the album, there are other suspected songs including “Love Again.”

Features

There are currently no confirmed features on the album. However, The Kid Laroi has teamed up with Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus in the past, so there’s a possibility those artists could make another appearance.

Artwork

The artwork for The First Time is still TBD.

Singles

The first single, “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro),” dropped yesterday. The Kid Laroi teased it as “The First Song” on social media, as it’s also been rumored to be the opening track. In addition, he has teased that the second single, “Love Again,” will drop on January 27.

