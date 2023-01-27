After dropping “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro),” the opening track to his upcoming debut album, The First Time, The Kid Laroi has shared the album’s first single. On the hotly-anticipated “Love Again,” The Kid Laroi questions if the love he once shared in a past relationship ever really ended.

Driven by a soft, acoustic guitar, The Kid Laroi delivers his signature raspy vocals, as he questions whether or not a past love will return.

“Can we find love again? / Is this time the end? / Tell me, how many more tears will drop / ‘Til you hit me with ‘Can we talk?’ / And try love again / Can we find love again?,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying visual, The Kid Laroi is seen driving around the city, with a robot girlfriend. He humanizes the robot, as they are seen sharing intimate moments, engaging in arguments, and he eventually drives the woman into another man’s arms.

He can’t help but feel sad, as he sits in his living room, sifting through polaroids, crowded by empty pizza boxes.

You can check out the video for “Love Again” above.

The First Time is out later this year via Columbia Records. You can pre-save it here.