Getty Image
Pop

Courtney Love Thinks Taylor Swift Is Not ‘Important’ Or ‘Interesting As An Artist,’ And She’s Not Big On Beyoncé Either

Taylor Swift is beloved by pretty much everybody, as her massive and somehow still-growing popularity over the past few years has proven. There are some outliers, though, and that includes Courtney Love.

In a recent interview for The Standard, Love shared her thoughts on a number of music’s biggest stars. She said of Swift, “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

She also noted of Beyoncé:

“It’s great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliché. Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same. If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same. I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.”

Love isn’t huge on Lana Del Rey either, saying, “I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

Check out the full feature here.

