Taylor Swift is beloved by pretty much everybody, as her massive and somehow still-growing popularity over the past few years has proven. There are some outliers, though, and that includes Courtney Love.

In a recent interview for The Standard, Love shared her thoughts on a number of music’s biggest stars. She said of Swift, “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

She also noted of Beyoncé:

“It’s great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliché. Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same. If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same. I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.”

Love isn’t huge on Lana Del Rey either, saying, “I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

Check out the full feature here.